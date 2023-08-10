Morgan Wade debuts new music video that sees her get romantic with Kyle Richards

(L-R) Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 David Becker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Country singer Morgan Wade has debuted the new music video for “Fall In Love With Me,” which stars Kyle Richards.

The song is Wade’s latest release from her upcoming album, “Psychopath,” and it showcases Wade and Richards in various flirty situations, from one spying on the other through window blinds to the pair sharing a bubble bath.