‘Mission: Impossible’ star Emmanuelle Béart reveals she was victim of incest

(CNN) — French film actress Emmanuelle Béart has revealed that she was a victim of incest, continuing a national reckoning with child sexual abuse in France.

Béart, a multi-award-winning star at home who is best known to international audiences for her appearances in “Manon des Sources” (1986) and “Mission: Impossible” (1996), says in a new documentary that she was sexually abused between the ages of 10 and 14, CNN affiliate BFMTV reports.

