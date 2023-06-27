Miss Benny, ‘Glamorous’ star, reveals she is transgender

Miss Benny attends an event for the Netflix show "Glamorous" on June 20.

 Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

(CNN) — Actor Miss Benny is sharing her journey as a transgender woman.

In a personal essay published by Time, the “Glamorous” star revealed publicly for the first time she is a transgender woman and wrote about growing up in a conservative Christian home in Texas and struggling with her identity.