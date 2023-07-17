Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

Miranda Lambert performing in Nashville at the CMA Festival in June. Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.

 Justin Renfroe/Sipa/AP

(CNN) — Miranda Lambert just wants to sing her songs, and she wants her concertgoers to put their phones down to listen.

The opposite was the case during her performance in Las Vegas on Sunday, where video footage from the concert shows the the country star stopping mid-song because some audience members were taking selfies and distracting her.