Miranda Lambert laughs at 'Shoot tequila, not selfies' shirt By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 24, 2023 Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 9 in Nashville. Jason Kempin/Getty Images (CNN) — Miranda Lambert had a much lighter interaction with a concert goer recently.As per a video shared on social media, the country singer got a laugh out of of an audience member at one of her recent shows wearing a printed t-shirt."Her shirt says, 'Shoot tequila, not selfies,'" Lambert told the audience at her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino."She did it. I didn't," Lambert said with a laugh before appearing to accept a shorty of tequila from an audience member, swigging it and handing it to a member of her band to take a shot.Recently the country superstar called out some of her concert goers for snapping a selfie while she was performing."These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song and it's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said.It stirred a debate about camera phones at concerts.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.