The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger vs. Keith Richards

The battle of the Rolling Stones frontmen began around 1978, when Keith Richards' narcotics addiction had grown so bad that he went on trial and was forced to sober up. In the years before, Mick Jagger had taken control of the group, away from the drug-addled Richards, but once the latter stopped using, he wanted his fair share of power back.

On the 1980 song "All About You," Richards sang what many interpreted as a particularly scathing critique of Jagger, leading the two to all but stop speaking by the following year: "Well if you call this a life/ Why must I spend mine with you?/ If the show must go on/ Let it go on without you/ So sick and tired hanging around jerks like you." Just as the band was preparing to go on tour to promote their album "Dirty Work," Jagger informed them by written letter that he was deciding to focus on his solo career instead.

Although it took several years, the two rock powerhouses did eventually reconcile, and today the Rolling Stones remain the longest-running rock band in history, completing a tour as recently as 2022.

