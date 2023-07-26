The battle of the Rolling Stones frontmen began around 1978, when Keith Richards' narcotics addiction had grown so bad that he went on trial and was forced to sober up. In the years before, Mick Jagger had taken control of the group, away from the drug-addled Richards, but once the latter stopped using, he wanted his fair share of power back.
On the 1980 song "All About You," Richards sang what many interpreted as a particularly scathing critique of Jagger, leading the two to all but stop speaking by the following year: "Well if you call this a life/ Why must I spend mine with you?/ If the show must go on/ Let it go on without you/ So sick and tired hanging around jerks like you." Just as the band was preparing to go on tour to promote their album "Dirty Work," Jagger informed them by written letter that he was deciding to focus on his solo career instead.
The Rolling Stones frontman is celebrating his 80th birthday Wednesday.
Jagger’s bandmate Ronnie Wood took to social media with a birthday message saying, “Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger!”
The official Rolling Stones Twitter account messaged Jagger to “keep on rockin,” alongside a video featuring clips from throughout his life.
The rocker was born in 1943, in Dartford, England. He founded The Rolling Stones in 1962 with Keith Richards and they still tour to this day.
Jagger has eight children, the youngest born in 2016 when he was 73 years old. He shares Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger with his current partner, American ballerina Melanie Hamrick. The two began dating in 2014.
Jagger’s eldest child is Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, whom he shares with former American actress Marsha Hunt.