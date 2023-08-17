Michael Parkinson, UK chat show host and presenter, dies age 88 By Sarah Dean, CNN Aug 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Veteran British broadcaster Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, his former employer the BBC reported Thursday citing a statement from his family.“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” the statement said, according to the BBC. His family requested privacy.This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover Snapchat users freak out over AI bot that had a mind of its own Richland man on the run after injury crash, may be armed says Kittitas County sheriff Free mobile shower program helps Yakima Valley residents living without shelter Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash with 2 vehicles in Kennewick Latest News Children's Village therapy gym gets new name, equipment thanks to Panda Cares Free mobile shower program helps Yakima Valley residents living without shelter More Heat Tomorrow...Fire Danger Increasing...Cooler Weekend Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover DNA finally collected from 2,000+ offenders in Washington who slipped through the cracks More News