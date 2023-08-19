(CNN) — Wade Robson and James Safechuck – two men who have long alleged that the late Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were children, and who were featured in the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland” – are now able to revive their since-dismissed lawsuits against Jackson’s estate, according to a court opinion filed on Friday and obtained by CNN.

California’s Second District Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that “a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse.”