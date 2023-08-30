(CNN) — Blanket Jackson (now Bigi) and his brother Prince Jackson both made an appearance in Las Vegas in honor of their late father’s birthday on Tuesday. Michael Jackson would have turned 65.

Bigi and Prince were at the at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Cirque du Soleil has its “Michael Jackson ONE” show. People from Jackson’s estate hosted a public Q&A session for the “Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration,” according to the resort.