(CNN) — US heavy metal legends Metallica have been forced to postpone their September 3 concert in Phoenix after announcing that frontman James Hetfield has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, Covid has caught up with James,” the band said in a statement shared on its official account on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.