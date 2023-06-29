(CNN) — “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey is mourning her friend, British actor Julian Sands, who was found dead in the Southern California mountains earlier this week after going missing in January.

Lynskey shared a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, including a sepia-toned photo of the pair and reminiscing about first meeting Sands on the set of the 2002 movie “Rose Red” that they co-starred in together.