(CNN) — While Maya Hawke is certainly proud of her dad Ethan Hawke for his iconic career and for being nominated for multiple Oscars, it was Ethan’s viral moment sitting next to Rihanna at the 2015 NBA All Star game that really stands out for the “Stranger Things” actor.

“I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan said during an interview with Variety published Tuesday, speaking of that basketball game. Maya, who is his daughter with actor Uma Thurman, then teased that he was actually caught openly “trying” to flirt with the singer.