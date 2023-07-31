Matthew McConaughey has a suggestion for America’s conversation about gun safety

 Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

(CNN) — Matthew McConaughey is still fighting to make America’s school’s safer more than a year after a gunman killed two teachers and 19 children at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

McConaughey, who was a visible and vocal advocate for the community in the aftermath of the shooting, along with his wife, Camila, has launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative to help schools across the country access funding to create safer learning environments.