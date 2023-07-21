Matt Damon said no to a huge film franchise that he thinks could have made him $250 million

Matt Damon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Oppenheimer' on Wednesday, July 12.

 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Matt Damon turned down a major role years ago – except this role was one that could have made the Oscar-winner upwards of $250 million.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Damon spoke with the host about how in 2009, he was offered not just the lead role in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” but a percentage of the film’s earnings.