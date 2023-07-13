Margot Robbie, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

Margot Robbie at the London premiere of "Barbie" on July 12.

 Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

(CNN) — Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced during a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday that the union representing Hollywood actors will go on strike.

“It’s official @sagaftra has voted to strike. We will be joining the @wgawest @wgaeast on the picket lines starting tomorrow,” Yvette Nicole Brown wrote in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday as news of the strike became official.