(CNN) — Mandy Moore, like many other famous faces, joined the picket lines this week to support the SAG-AFTRA strike that commenced on Friday after the actors union and the major studios and streaming platforms failed to reach a deal on a new contract.

One of main points of contention that the union – which represents about 160,000 Hollywood actors – are at odds with the streamers over is that of streaming residual payments, a topic that the “This is Us” star weighed in on this week.