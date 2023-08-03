Lizzo is ‘hurt’ by suit filed by former dancers

Lizzo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 28, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Lizzo is addressing a lawsuit filed against her by three of her former dancers.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by CNN through an attorney for the plaintiffs, alleges that the three women were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while working for the Grammy-winning singer.

