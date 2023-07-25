Lizzo continues her crusade against negativity by helping a young fan at Sydney concert

Lizzo is known for sending messages of empowerment to her listeners, and the case was no different this weekend when she paused her show in Sydney, Australia to celebrate one of her young audience members who appeared in need of a little boost.

 Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

In videos posted to social media by concertgoers, Lizzo is seen interacting with a young girl in the audience named Monroe who held a sign that read, “Help me show my haters I’m 100% that b—,” a nod to lyrics in Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts.”