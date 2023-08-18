Lisa Vanderpump says she isn’t ‘sure’ about Bethenny Frankel’s charge to unionize reality stars

Lisa Vanderpump is seen here in Los Angeles in May.

 Allison Dinner/Variety/Getty Images

(CNN) — Lisa Vanderpump is skeptical about the prospect of a reality star union as members of SAG-AFTRA continue their strike against the studios and streamers for fair wages, streaming residuals and protection against AI.

Vanderpump, a restaurateur and popular reality TV personality who rose to fame on Bravo shows “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Envelope” podcast and said she isn’t “sure” about the prospect of a reality TV union, a charge led by fellow former “Real Housewives” franchise star Bethenny Frankel.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this story.