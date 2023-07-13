Lisa Marie Presley’s death caused by bowel obstruction, according to LA coroner By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN Jul 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner states Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January was caused by a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Yakima PD seeks video of Mustang crashing into bicyclist on Englewood Avenue Latest News Huge water and sewer improvements coming to Richland, construction begins July 17 Good Night For Star Gazing...Hot Weekend...When Will It Cool Off? CPCCo's 29th Annual 'Partners 'N Pals' Horseback riding day for children with disabilities begins Friday YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill More News