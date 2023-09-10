(CNN) — Lil Nas X’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere for his documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” was delayed Saturday while police investigated a threat in the area, officials confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

“Yesterday, at the TIFF, a passerby uttered a threat towards private security. Out of an abundance of caution, the Toronto Police and the private security swept the scene and cleared within 20 minutes. The threat was general and did not target any one person,” Victor Kwong, Media Relations Officer for the Toronto Police Service told CNN in a statement.