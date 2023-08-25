(CNN) — Given the can’t stop/won’t stop pace that Liam Neeson has brought to churning out later-in-life action thrillers post-“Taken,” there’s something particularly appropriate about his latest, “Retribution,” which involves a guy who can’t stop moving. Set in Berlin, the “Speed”-like conceit possesses a crisp and efficient stupidity before, predictably, running out of gas.

Neeson is again an ordinary bloke thrown into extraordinary circumstances, this time playing Matt Turner, a banker who is clearly a little too preoccupied with work to suit his wife (Embeth Davidtz, reuniting with Neeson on screen 30 years after “Schindler’s List”) and two children (Jack Champion, of “Avatar: The Way of Water;” and Lilly Aspell, previously seen as the young Diana in “Wonder Woman”).