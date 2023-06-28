Lewis Capaldi announces break from tour, citing impact of Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage at the Mediolanum Forum in May. Capaldi recently announced that he is taking a break from touring.

 Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

(CNN) — Following a difficult performance at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from touring.

The 26-year-old singer has been struggling with Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds. On Tuesday, Capaldi shared word he is taking a pause in a note on social media, “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write.”