Lauryn Hill to reunite with The Fugees for ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th anniversary tour

Lauryn Hill performing at the 2023 Essence Fest in June in New Orleans.

(CNN) — Lauryn Hill is set to reunite with The Fugees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her smash 1998 debut solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” with an international tour.

According to a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday, Hill will perform the iconic album on the tour, “revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans.”

