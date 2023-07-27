Kylie Jenner reveals her son Aire’s name is animal-themed By Marianne Garvey Jul 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Kylie Jenner nixed Wolf as her son’s name, but kept an animal theme.Jenner changed her son’s name to Aire after originally naming him Wolf when he was born in February 2022. She has since said she regretted the decision immediately and never even called him Wolf.“That second night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?’” she recalled. “It wasn’t even on the list.”Aire means “Lion of God” in Hebrew.The “Kardashians” star revealed the meaning on Thursday’s episode of the Hulu show.“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning,” Jenner explained to her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. “And I like that it’s a Hebrew name.”Jenner first revealed the name Aire in January in an Instagram story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kristen Bell let’s her kids drink non-alcoholic beer and she’s not here for your judgment Sea lions charge at startled tourists on San Diego beach KPD: Suspect was throwing knives at officers before he stole a Kennewick patrol vehicle The surprising list of actors who were up to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ Tri-City Dust Devils warn fans about buying overpriced tickets Latest News Selah Fire Department lets community borrow life jackets for free Washington state has $3 million to help address drought emergency in 12 counties Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56 Alaska Airlines to bring back twice-daily flights from YKM to Sea-Tac this fall Washington state's cherry harvest up by 50% after hitting 14-year low in 2022 More News