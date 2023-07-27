(CNN) — Director D. Smith couldn’t be happier about her new documentary, “Kokomo City,” being compared to 1990’s “Paris Is Burning.”

“I think it’s a tremendous comparison because ‘Paris Is Burning’ was so groundbreaking when it happened,” she recently told CNN. “I will never forget the first time I saw it, so for people to compare such a film to what I’ve done with my first film, I’m just blown away by that.”