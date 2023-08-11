(CNN) — “King on Screen” dutifully lays out Stephen King’s cinematic legacy, which is no small feat when encompassing more than 80 movie and TV projects (some of them do-overs) over a span of nearly 50 years. Almost inadvertently, though, this new documentary highlights what a mixed bag all those productions have yielded, with insights into where and how King-inspired productions shine, and where they haven’t.

Watching filmmakers (primarily) discuss the challenges that surround bringing the prolific author to the screen – and the inherent differences between books and filmed versions of them – reinforces both an admiration for the breadth of King’s bibliography and the issues that have nagged translating it into popular entertainment.