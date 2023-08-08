Kim Kardashian reveals she recently broke her shoulder By Marianne Garvey Aug 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Kim Kardashian is on the mend.The SKIMS creator revealed this week that she had broken her shoulder, but that she is doing better now.“I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I’ve been out of the gym for a few weeks but I’m back!” she said in a recent Instagram Story on her verified account.In the story Kardashian was with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who was helping her with a recovery workout.“We’re starting our rehabbing today,” Kardashian said.“Nothing’s going to keep me down,” the mother of four added.Kardashian also showed off her toned arms and back in a recent series of shots of herself heading out in Miami, also found on her Instagram.In May, Kardashian appeared on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, where she stressed the importance of her workouts.She said the early morning workouts prepare her for the “craziness” of the day and help her with the pressures of raising four kids.The reality star shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951 Federal firefighters could face pay cuts unless lawmakers come up with short-term fix Queensgate recycling drop boxes placed in permanent spot Latest News Federal firefighters could face pay cuts unless lawmakers come up with short-term fix Yakima's Harman Center hosts school supply donation drive Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week More News