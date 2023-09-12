(CNN) — Kim and Kourtney Kardashian may be still living la dolce vita, but things aren’t so sweet between the two sisters in the new trailer for Season 4 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“Last season was really hard,” Kourtney says in Tuesday’s trailer while sitting with Kim for a confessional interview. The eldest sister later adds that there’s been a lot of “tension” and that she doesn’t “feel understood.”