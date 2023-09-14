‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ new trailer drops By Marianne Garvey, CNN Sep 14, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is here.The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is set for a global theatrical release October 20. It will later stream on Apple TV+.Scorsese adapted the screenplay from from David Grann’s bestseller.The story takes place in the 1920s in Oklahoma, where the Osage Nation found riches with oil. They soon face opposition when outsiders threaten them.The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews.The film, which runs more than three hours, also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser and more.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular West Richland woman accused in ex-husband's murder appears in Benton Co. court 15-year-old Yakima boy arrested in shooting of teen near Eisenhower High School Oregon authorities say missing newborn, parents may be in Washington Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower student Latest News Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers Beautiful Night...Warm Weekend...Rain Monday? Operation Best Friend #5: Porkchop RPD Chief of Police, Brigit Clary, set to retire 2024 Nice Night...Cool & Sunny Tomorrow Weekend Warm-Up More News