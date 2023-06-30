(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is “a sexual bully” and “a man who sexually assaults other men,” a British prosecutor alleged Friday at the start of a sexual assault trial in which he is charged with 12 offenses against four men.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew told jurors at London’s Southwark Crown Court that “House of Cards” actor Spacey, 63, is “a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully,” the PA Media news agency reported.