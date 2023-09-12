(CNN) — Sports is just another form of TV content, and networks and streaming services have eagerly sought to stretch that out over more hours. So it’s hardly a surprise to see the drama spilling off the fields, courts and mats and into docuseries and documentaries, focusing not just on the games people play but the people who play them.

This week, that brings the Amazon documentary “Kelce,” a profile of NFL lineman Jason Kelce; a new season of “Welcome to Wrexham,” the Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney-produced docuseries about the soccer team they bought; and the sports-adjacent “Wrestlers,” which looks at the owners and participants in a small wrestling operation, which mixes acting and athletics, given all those body slams and falls.