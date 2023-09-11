(CNN) — Kate Winslet is opening up about a recent on-set injury and how it helped strengthen her mindset as she approached filming scenes with nudity in her new film, “Lee.”

Winslet stars in and produces the film, which tells the story of Lee Miller’s journey from fashion model to Vogue war correspondent during World War II. The movie features a recreation of a famous photograph depicting Miller’s group of friends enjoying a topless picnic.