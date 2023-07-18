(CNN) — Just seeing Timothy Olyphant locked and loaded again as Raylan Givens will probably be enough for fans of “Justified,” but the FX revival subtitled “City Primeval” more than justifies the encore. Featuring an older Givens with more to lose facing off against a truly nasty bad guy, the eight-part series overcomes a few clunkier elements to deliver the expected shoot-from-the-hip charms.

Having moved to Miami, Givens is still a US Marshal, but now one juggling his obligations by raising a teenage daughter (Vivian Olyphant, the star’s real-life kid making her acting debut), who offers a “Kim Bauer in ’24’”-type reminder that cop shows seldom benefit from incorporating kids. Indeed, chalk this up as another instance where the attempt to humanize the hero through fatherhood simply feels like a distraction.