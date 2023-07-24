(CNN) — The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the mountains of Southern California in January and was later found dead, has been cited as “undetermined,” CNN has confirmed.

“The cause is ‘Undetermined’ due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type. This is the final determination,” Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department, told CNN in a statement on Monday.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.