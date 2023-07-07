‘Joy Ride’ works too hard at trying to be the next ‘Bridesmaids’

Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Ashley Park and Sabrina Wu in the comedy "Joy Ride."

 Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

(CNN) — The “Let’s do another ‘Bridesmaids’” energy is strong in “Joy Ride,” a road-trip comedy that peaks early and feels guilty of trying too hard thereafter. Built around a predominantly Asian-American cast, it’s so determined to be crude and edgy that while its friendship dynamic lingers, its initial cleverness gets left in the rear-view mirror.

Produced by the prolific team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “Joy Ride” marks the directing debut of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” co-writer Adele Lim, who kicks off the story well enough when two young girls meet – one new to the neighborhood, the other adopted from China by White parents – and quickly become bosom buddies.