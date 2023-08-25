John Legend wants us all to fight for democracy

John Legend’s children are still too young to be full on activists, but he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are starting early to impress upon them the importance of civic engagement and caring for community.

 Derek White/Getty Images

(CNN) — John Legend’s children are still too young to be full on activists, but he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are starting early to impress upon them the importance of civic engagement and caring for community.

“We try to teach them about what we’re doing, what we give to, what we donate, to what we volunteer for. We bring them along to volunteer sometimes too,” Legend told CNN. “We teach them early on that they’re blessed and that they’re in a very fortunate position in life, but not everybody is so blessed and so fortunate.”