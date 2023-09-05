Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas filed a petition for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5. Jonas and Turner are pictured here in Beverly Hills at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March.

 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways.

The singer filed a petition for divorce in Florida on Tuesday in Miami Dade County, according to public records obtained by CNN. The petition states the marriage is “irretrievably broken” as grounds for dissolution.