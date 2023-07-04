Jennifer Lopez clarifies that she does drink ‘responsibly’ as the owner of a new cocktail brand

Jennifer Lopez is pictured here at the Los Angeles the premiere of "The Mother" in May.

 Allison Dinner/Reuters

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on her relationship with alcohol as the owner of her own recently launched cocktail brand, after having been previously known to not imbibe.

“I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail?’” Lopez said in a video posted to her Instagram page on Monday, adding “To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time – I didn’t drink.”