Jason Momoa got snow for his summer birthday By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 2, 2023

Jason Momoa in 2022. Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jason Momoa may be from Honolulu, Hawaii, but he was far from its balmy warmth to celebrate his 44th birthday.The "Aquaman" star marked his big day on August 1 and posted a video of himself on Instagram getting into a hot tub while it was snowing.He started off by asking, "What the hell is going on!""Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub and it's snowing baby," Momoa said.He shared a video of snow-capped islands in another post, saying "one of my favorite places on earth - South Island of New Zealand."Momoa used it as an opportunity to deliver a message about his passion for ending single-use plastic, which he said was his "birthday wish."Momoa recently hosted Discovery's "Shark Week." (Discovery and CNN share a parent company.)The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.