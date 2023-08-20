(CNN) — Jamie Dornan knew what he was getting tangled up with when he took on the role of Christian Grey in the spicy “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise films – and we’re not talking about bedsheets.

During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast last week, Dornan admitted that his decision to star in the erotic thriller “wasn’t an instant yes” because he knew that he’d catch some heat from critics.