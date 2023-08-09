Jada Pinkett Smith says she is having a hair ‘come back’ By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 9, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Jada Pinkett Smith’s struggle with hair loss is tied to one of Hollywood’s biggest recent controversies, and she’s offered an update about it.The actress, 51, has been outspoken about having alopecia, a condition in which a person loses their hair.Pinkett Smith recently posted a past selfie on her verified Instagram account showing her bald head, along with a present photo revealing her newly grown in hair.“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” the “Scream 2” star wrote in the caption. “Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.”At the 2022 Academy Awards, Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about her hair loss.The physical altercation caught on camera made headlines worldwide, and led to renewed attention to Pinkett Smith’s condition.Smith apologized for the incident, but it resulted in him being banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for a decade.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Latest News Franklin Co. seniors, people with disabilities can apply for property tax exemptions 95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview Strong Gusty Winds Tonight....Weekend Warm-up #OperationBestFriend: Chad No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident More News