(CNN) — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” avoids the curse that befell its even-numbered predecessors, so score it 1,3,5,2,4, with this fifth adventure – the first not directed by Steven Spielberg – trailing the best two but ranking ahead of the others, especially “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008. Feeling the years and the miles, Harrison Ford cracks the whip for the last time, in a film that offers the requisite thrills and proves fairly emotional before it’s over.

Lucasfilm brass obviously liked what they saw, tasking director James Mangold (“Ford v. Ferrari”) with overseeing a “Star Wars” movie after he turned in “Dial of Destiny,” which features a world-weary Indy in 1969, looking out of place in that tumultuous period and weathering personal losses to go with various aches and pains.