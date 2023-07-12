(CNN) — After his save-the-movie-business heroics with “Top Gun: Maverick,” saving the world seems like a relatively simple task for Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” Happily, he has some splendid help this time around, in that rare 2023 summer movie that has the scope and heft – with a timely AI threat – to support its “To be continued” framework.

Although this “Mission” reassembles plenty of familiar faces from the 27-year-old theatrical franchise’s history, there are new key supporting players in Hayley Atwell, already a proven espionage presence thanks to Marvel’s Agent Carter; and Pom Klementieff, here cast as what amounts to a Bond villain far removed from her “Guardians of the Galaxy” persona, continuing to stock the “Mission” team with European talent in key roles.