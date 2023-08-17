(CNN) — Spreading its wings two months after “The Flash” ran into a brick wall at the box office, “Blue Beetle” is the latest movie to test the theory that life’s tough for DC heroes not named Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman. The main challenge facing this young Latinx superhero is TV, and the sense this origin story would have been more at home on a venue like Disney+ (rival Marvel’s playground) or the CW.

As is, the defining element becomes the extent to which the story heavily relies on its family component, which provides emotional ballast at first but becomes increasingly silly as the movie drags on. The basic premise – young guy finds fabulous item that bestows extraordinary powers – also makes the protagonist a particularly passive hero for too much of the movie, letting his Iron Man-like suit literally do most of the heavy lifting.