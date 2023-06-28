Idris Elba wanted to play James Bond until ‘it became about race’ By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Idris Elba says he felt “super complimented for a long time” when it came to suggestions he should play James Bond.Until things took a turn.During a recently released conversation on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast “Smartless,” Elba addressed the many times he’s been asked about replacing Daniel Craig in the James Bond film franchise.Lots of people have rooted for Elba to be the first Black James Bond, and he said he was aware of the compliment in that.“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types,” he said. “It’s like being named sexiest man.”(People magazine named Elba “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018.)He said during the podcast that he was flattered by those who were rooting for him to be considered for the role.But not everyone was doing that.“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” Elba said. “It became about nonsense dude, and I got the brunt of it.”Elba is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series “Hijack.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Driver okay after crashing into bank on Clearwater in Kennewick Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say City of Yakima asked to conserve water Latest News Big gravel pile at Gilbert Park a stockpile for crews repairing Yakima streets Yakima Valley firefighters' mental health stressed by wildfires, overtime City of Yakima asked to conserve water Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Free Gender Fluid Closet taking place on WSU-TC campus, helping people explore gender identity More News