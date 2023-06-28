(CNN) — Idris Elba is another right guy in the wrong place in “Hijack,” a tense real-time thriller in the mode of “24,” which follows a hijacked plane from the perspectives of its passengers, their captors and authorities on the ground. Crisp and tense, the seven-episode Apple TV+ series overcomes its slightly claustrophobic premise in a show unlikely to ever be offered as in-flight entertainment.

Elba’s Sam Nelson has just boarded a seven-hour flight (presumably the title “7” didn’t clear legal) from Dubai back home to London when hijackers seize control, threatening an attendant in order to gain access to the cockpit. Where they’re going, and why, remains a source of mystery, and of less concern to Nelson – an experienced business negotiator brought in to close major deals – than ensuring that he, and everyone else, gets home safely.