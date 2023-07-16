Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin dies age 76 By Niamh Kennedy and Eve Brennan, CNN Jul 16, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Iconic British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin has died aged 76, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Sunday, citing its sources.Her relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg was the subject of widespread public fascination and they memorably performed together on “Je t’aime… moi non plus.”She also inspired the famous Birkin bag by French luxury house Hermes.This is a breaking news story. More to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Union Gap man dies after crash near Toppenish Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man’s apartment Legionella bacteria found in water at Walla Walla hotel Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration Latest News Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars WeatherAlert: Temperatures in triple digits over the weekend New mural adorns the back wall of Prosser's Princess Theatre More News