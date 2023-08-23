(CNN) — An all-expense-paid, weekend (read: three days) vacation to the domestic destination of the winner’s choosing. Those were the stakes in a bet I made with my husband in the winter of 2021 into 2022, still in the throes of the pandemic, when “And Just Like That…” premiered.

That premiere, of the continuation series picking up after six seasons of “Sex and the City” and two feature films, was conspicuously missing one element: Samantha Jones, one fourth of the quartet of women who famously cavorted through the streets of New York City – and their love lives – in the late 90s and early aughts when the HBO series ran its celebrated course. (HBO, and Max, are part of Warner Bros. Discovery, like CNN.)