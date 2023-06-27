Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

Julian Sands is pictured here in 2013.

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields,” has been found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel mountains in Southern California in January, investigators announced Tuesday.

He was 65.